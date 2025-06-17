Palestinian Media Forum condemns Israel’s bombing of Iran state TV

The Palestinian Media Forum has strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of the Iranian Radio and Television Corporation building, describing it as a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws that guarantee the protection of journalists and media institutions in conflict zones, Quds Press reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Forum said the Israeli attack comes as part of the open war waged by the Israeli occupation against the press, with the aim of “obscuring the truth and preventing the transmission of scenes of daily massacres and violations”.

The Forum pointed out that the international community’s silence on Israel’s repeated crimes has provided it with cover to continue its attacks without accountability or deterrence, calling for urgent action to hold Israel accountable before legal and international forums, including the International Criminal Court.

The forum expressed full solidarity with media personnel at the Iranian Radio and Television Corporation and with all media professionals who are being targeted by Israel, stressing that the Israeli crimes will not deter the media community from fulfilling its national and professional mission of conveying the truth and defending human values.