The politics of postponing Palestine

As attention shifts towards Israel’s attacks on Iran, where does Palestine stand? Just a few weeks ago, anticipation for the joint France-Saudi Arabia conference on the two-state paradigm was gradually building, albeit with no particular expectations other than statements of promise to symbolically recognise a Palestinian state. If symbolic recognition of a hypothetical Palestinian state is one of the weakest forms of support the international community can offer Palestinians, why was the US so intent on disrupting the conference? And why was the international community so willing to postpone it?

A US cable obtained by Reuters illustrates the extent to protect Israeli interests. “The United States opposes any steps that would unilaterally recognise a conjectural Palestinian state, which adds significant legal and political obstacles to the eventual resolution of the conflict and could coerce Israel during a war, thereby supporting its enemies,” the cable partly stated.

The international community is not blameless in the latest round of US coercion. The two-state paradigm has long been declared obsolete, making it easier for Washington to adamantly declare that a Palestinian state is no longer its policy, and for Israel to commit genocide with the aim of furthering its colonial expansion.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements regarding the postponement of the conference are just one recent example of the diplomacy that supports Israel’s colonial expansion. Notably the assertion that France is determined to recognise a Palestinian state “under any circumstance”.

Recognition, however, has not yet happened. Which makes ‘under any circumstance’ a bogus qualification. France is not alone in stalling on symbolic recognition; the foundations for this kind of diplomacy lies with the UN and the way it has repeatedly prioritised Zionist colonisation over indigenous rights and legitimate anti-colonial resistance. It can also be seen in how the anniversary of the 1947 Partition Plan was mellowed into a purported international day of solidarity with the Palestinian people, even as the UN continues to stall on ending Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Is anyone surprised though, given that the UN has not only stalled on Palestine, but destroyed it, right from the start?

How about the countless UN non-binding resolutions – some of which were hailed as victories – and which served no purpose for Palestinians? Recently the UN General Assembly voted in favour of a resolution that called for a ceasefire, the hostages’ release and the resumption of humanitarian aid, even as Western leaders continue to advocate for, and militarily support, Israel’s security narrative. The truth is that diplomacy about Palestine is not about Palestine or Palestinians. It is merely concerned with what roles can Palestine and Palestinians be coerced to play, to further Israel’s colonial expansion and, in turn, keep the international community relevant.

“Applause rang out in the General Assembly as members adopted the resolution,” the UN stated on its website. What are representatives of UN member-states applauding? Their voting competence? Their hypocrisy? Their ongoing support of Israel’s genocide in Gaza? Symbolism? Can the UN stoop even lower than celebrating its collective dehumanisation of the Palestinian people? Postponing Palestine reaps its own repercussions; and Palestinians are paying the price for the international community’s reliance on symbolic gestures.

