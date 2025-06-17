UN rights chief urges governments to wake up to Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has issued an urgent appeal to governments worldwide, calling for immediate action in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and to end the increasing suffering of civilians.

Speaking at the opening of the United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva, Turk stated: “Israel’s warfare in Gaza is inflicting horrifying, unconscionable suffering on Palestinians.”

He stressed that those in positions of power must wake up to the reality in Gaza, urging all who hold influence to “exert maximum pressure on Israel to bring this unbearable suffering to an end.”

Turk reiterated that a lasting peace cannot be achieved without a two-state solution, emphasising that Gaza must be an integral part of any future Palestinian state.

He strongly criticised the methods used by Israeli forces in Gaza, saying they are causing “horrifying, unconscionable suffering on Palestinians in Gaza

Turk also condemned the language used by some Israeli officials, describing it as “inhumane and deeply disturbing.”

He denounced the continued blockade on the entry of United Nations humanitarian aid into Gaza, noting that it has persisted for nearly a month and constitutes a major barrier to delivering essential relief.

Finally, Turk called for an urgent investigation into the deaths linked to food distribution efforts coordinated by the “Humanitarian Gaza” initiative, which is backed by Israel and the United States.