US senator introduces bill blocking US military action against Iran without Congressional approval

Senator Bernie Sanders introduced legislation Monday to prohibit the use of federal funds for any US military action against Iran without explicit authorization from Congress.

The “No War Against Iran Act” contains an exception for self-defence as enshrined in the War Powers Act and applicable US law.

Sens. Peter Welch, Elizabeth Warren, Jeff Merkley, Chris Van Hollen, Ed Markey, Tammy Baldwin and Tina Smith joined Sanders on this legislation.

Sanders said in a statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “reckless and illegal attacks violate international law and risk igniting a regional war.”

“Congress must make it clear that the United States will not be dragged into Netanyahu’s war of choice,” he said, adding President Donald Trump has “no authority” to embark on another “costly war” without explicit authorization by Congress.

“Another war in the Middle East could cost countless lives, waste trillions more dollars and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, and more displacement,” he said.

Sanders explained that Israel had assassinated Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Shamkhani, and had deliberately sabotaged the nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Sanders called on the Trump administration not to provide further support to Netanyahu’s government.

READ: The World of Beasts and the Lie of Justice