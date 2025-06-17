US sending additional fighter jets to Middle East: Report

The Pentagon will deploy additional fighter jets to the Middle East as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, according to a media report on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

Speaking to Fox News, a US official stated that aside from the fighter jets, the Pentagon is extending the deployment of F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets already stationed in the Middle East.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the US deployed additional military assets to the Middle East, a move he and other senior Trump administration officials have maintained is “defensive” in nature amid speculation that American forces could join Israel’s military campaign.

Also, a defense official told Anadolu that Hegseth directed the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group to the CENTCOM area of responsibility to sustain “our defensive posture and safeguard American personnel.”

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks. Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli assault.

