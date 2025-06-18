Gaza clans call on citizens to avoid ‘aid death traps’

The Higher Committee for Tribal Affairs in the Gaza Strip has urged the Palestinians to immediately stop heading to the border areas and gathering sites promoted by the Israeli occupation as aid distribution sites, warning that they are “death traps” that have claimed the lives of hundreds of hungry Palestinians, Quds Press reported.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Committee said intensive efforts are being made, in coordination with international institutions, to secure the safe and dignified entry of humanitarian aid through reliable channels.

It also renewed a call to halt random movement to areas of conflict and danger, and give a chance to the competent authorities and humanitarian institutions to ensure the delivery of aid in a safe and fair way to all those in need.

The statement stressed that preserving lives in these critical circumstances is a national and moral responsibility, and popular solidarity with national and humanitarian efforts is the most effective way to overcome this ordeal and stop the ongoing bloodshed.

On Tuesday, the Israeli occupation forces killed 65 hungry Palestinians and wounded hundreds others as they were waiting to receive humanitarian aid at the Tahlia junction east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

