Iran’s supreme leader warns US joining Israel will have ‘irreparable consequences

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Wednesday that any direct US involvement in the conflict with Israel will have “irreparable consequences,” Anadolu reports.

“The Zionist entity (Israel) has made a grave mistake and will face consequences,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

He said that Iran will not forgive the violation of the country’s airspace or the blood of its “martyrs.”

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.”

“Those familiar with Iran’s history and people know better than to speak the language of threats,” Khamenei said.

“The Americans must understand that any military intervention will undoubtedly bring irreversible harm. They should know that Iran will not surrender, and any US strike will cost the Americans serious, irreparable consequences.”

The Iranian leader stressed that his country “will not accept an imposed peace or war.”

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.

