Turkish parliament’s motion condemns in ‘strongest terms’ Israel’s genocide in Gaza, attacks on Iran

Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday unanimously passed a motion condemning in the “strongest terms” Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and its attacks on Iran, Anadolu Agency reported.

The motion, signed by Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus, underlined that the parliament has been closely monitoring Israel’s long-standing illegal and genocidal policies, which are a threat to the entire world.

It also highlighted the attacks on Gaza, which resulted in the massacre of tens of thousands of innocent people, and the subsequent attacks on Iran, showing that the Israeli government is pursuing a regional conflict strategy aimed at destabilising peace in the region.

“For decades, in addition to the occupation, systematic oppression, and discrimination, the Palestinian people, who are now struggling with genocide and suffering from hunger due to a lack of aid, continue their fight for existence. The Israeli government and military, by targeting civilians and children waiting for aid, have added another serious crime to their acts, which fall under the category of crimes against humanity.

“On the other hand, Israel’s attacks on Iran are escalating tensions in the region and increasing the risk of a large-scale war. This attack is a provocative and threatening step against the ongoing international cooperation and nuclear negotiations. It is clear that the occupying Israeli government is also the perpetrator of a regional war,” it said.

The motion also pointed out that Israel’s ongoing attacks in Palestine, as well as in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, reflect the Benjamin Netanyahu government’s intention to spread the conflict.

It was underlined that the Turkish parliament stands by all innocent people in the region, against the war and Israeli massacres.

“Undoubtedly, the ongoing legal processes against Netanyahu and some members of his government, both within the country and at international judicial bodies, will certify this administration as genocidal. Israel’s aggression and state terrorism have long since condemned Israel and the imperialist powers supporting it in the eyes of the people,” the motion said.

“As the Turkish parliament we strongly condemn Israel’s actions, particularly its genocide against the people of Gaza, all actions threatening regional peace, and its recent attacks on Iran. We call on all international institutions and governments that have remained silent in the face of Israel’s aggression to take responsibility based on international law and diplomacy,” it said.

“We want it to be known that, with an understanding that prioritises peace and human life, we will continue our efforts to establish a permanent solution in the region. In this regard, we expect the international community to take a firm and principled stance to stop Israel. We once again declare our commitment to the diplomatic efforts we have made to establish a just, lasting, and equitable peace in the region,” the motion read.

