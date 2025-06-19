Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Iran arrests 6 women accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence

June 19, 2025 at 11:11 am

An Iranian flag is carried around the Azadi (Freedom) monument tower in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 [Majid Saeedi/Getty Images]

An Iranian flag is carried around the Azadi (Freedom) monument tower in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 [Majid Saeedi/Getty Images]

Iranian security forces have arrested six women accused of working with Israeli intelligence near the border strip of Qasr-e Shirin city, located in the western province of Kermanshah.

According to Mehr News Agency, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Sarpol-e Zahab, Colonel Mojtaba Kakaei, told IRNA on Wednesday evening that the detainees, all women, had been planning to flee the country into neighbouring Iraq.

He added that the arrests were made in coordination with the security department and the IRGC intelligence unit in Qasr-e Shirin.

Colonel Kakaei confirmed that further details about the women, described as agents of the Israeli occupation intelligence service, would be announced in due course.

READ: Israel tightens rules against documentation of Iranian missile attacks

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending