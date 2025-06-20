Iran Accuses IAEA of being a partner in ‘war of aggression’

Iran on Thursday accused the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of acting as a “partner” in Israel’s “war of aggression”.

A day before Israel launched its war on Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) claimed in a report that Iran has not fulfilled its obligations in its nuclear programme.

“You betrayed the non-proliferation regime; You’ve made IAEA a partner to this unjust war of aggression,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X, in a post addressed to the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi.

