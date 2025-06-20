Middle East Monitor
Israel security minister calls to arrest anyone who watches Al Jazeera channel

June 20, 2025 at 12:20 pm

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir gives a speech in West Jerusalem January 24, 2023 [Saeed Qaq/Anadolu Agency]

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called Thursday for the arrest of anyone watching Al Jazeera TV channel which provides 24 hours coverage of the Israel-Iran conflict, claiming the network poses a “threat” to national security.

He also called to halt Al Jazeera’s broadcasts inside Israel. Ben-Gvir said, “We will not allow Al Jazeera to broadcast from Israel. It endangers our national security”. “I call on the public to report anyone who watches Al Jazeera”, said the far-right minister.

Israeli authorities have previously raided Al Jazeera’s offices several times and closed them down.

