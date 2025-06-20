Israeli army once again makes it to UN’s blacklist for ‘grave violations’ against children

The UN has once again included the Israeli armed and security forces among “parties that commit grave violations affecting children in situations of armed conflict,” according to a report.

Seen by Anadolu on Thursday, the yet-to-be-released report, which contains data for the year 2024, said: “In 2024, violence against children in armed conflict reached unprecedented levels, with a staggering 25% surge in the number of grave violations in comparison with 2023.”

Noting an increase by almost 50% in incidents leading to the death and injury of children compared to the previous year, the report says: “The United Nations verified 41,370 grave violations, of which 36,221 were committed in 2024 and 5,149 were committed earlier but verified in 2024.”

According to the report, in 2024, 4,676 children were killed, 7,291 were injured, 7,402 were recruited into armed groups, 7,906 were denied access to humanitarian aid, 3,018 were detained due to connections with armed groups and 4,573 were abducted.

The United Nations verified 8,554 grave violations against 2,959 children in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories amid Israel’s relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip.

A senior UN official reported that “for the first time, children that have been victim” to multiple violations “has increased by 17%.”

Of the 2,959 children,15 were Israelis and 2,944 were Palestinians.

READ: Hundreds of Gaza babies at risk as hospitals run out of baby formula

The report says of the 8,544 violations against Palestinian children, violations were committed against 4,856 in Gaza and 3,688 in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

It further emphasizes that the Israeli army and security forces were responsible for 7,188 of these violations, as well as Israeli settlers.

Saying that Israel has detained 951 Palestinian children, the report also indicates that the UN has information about children being subjected to ill-treatment and sexual abuse.

The report also notes that the Israeli army has obstructed children’s access to humanitarian aid in Gaza (2,263), the occupied West Bank (5,091) and East Jerusalem (2,828).

Aside from the Israeli army and security forces, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, were included in the list.

The report states that 4,470 grave violations are pending confirmation due to the situation in the enclave in the last quarter of 2024.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report that he is “appalled by the intensity of grave violations against children” in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel.

“I am deeply concerned by the significant rise in grave violations in the Gaza Strip, and I am deeply alarmed by the escalating violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” he said.

Describing the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and “totally horrific,” a senior UN official emphasized that the situation in the enclave is “man-made, and it can be unmade.”

“If you are distraught at the figures on Gaza for this year, you wait until next year, because chances are very high that there will be less and less people monitoring violations,” the official warned.

READ: 9 EU countries urge European Commission to examine trade ties with illegal Israeli settlements