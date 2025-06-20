PBA 2025: Longlist announced in a landmark year for Palestinian voices

We are honoured to announce the 21 longlisted titles for the Palestine Book Awards 2025. This year marks a horrifying time for the people of Palestine — a year scarred by ongoing war and genocide.

Yet, in the face of unimaginable suffering, Palestinian writers and scholars — alongside global voices in solidarity — continue to rise. Through literature, research, and storytelling, they affirm an enduring truth: we are here, and we are here to stay.

This year saw a record-breaking 80+ submissions, making 2025 the largest and most far-reaching year in the history of the Awards. The nominated works span fiction, memoir, poetry, academic research, and children’s literature — reflecting a deeply rooted, multifaceted commitment to the Palestinian cause across generations and disciplines.

From groundbreaking academic studies to powerful narratives written for children, the longlisted books offer vital insight into Palestinian history, identity, struggle, and imagination. Whether addressing the Nakba, the present war and genocide, or future hopes for liberation, these titles contribute to a growing and urgent global conversation.

We are proud to present this year’s longlist of 21 exceptional works:

2025 Palestine Book Awards Longlist

Abu Al-Hayyat, Maya

No One Knows Their Blood Type

Abdulkarim, Lina M.

It Could Have Been Me

Abourahme, Nasser

The Time Beneath the Concrete: Palestine Between Camp and Colony

Abraham, George (Editor) and Hindi, Noor (Editor)

Heaven Looks Like Us: Palestinian Poetry

Alareer, Refaat

If I Must Die

Aziza, Sarah

The Hollow Half

Brehony, Louis (Editor) and Hamdi, Tahrir (Editor)

Selected Political Writings

Dana, Karam

To Stand with Palestine: Transnational Resistance and Political Evolution in the United States

Ebeid, Rifk

Kamal’s Key

El Hassan, Azza

The Afterlife of Palestinian Images

E-Kurd, Mohammed

Perfect Victims: And the Politics of Appeal

El Akkad, Omar

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This

Matar, Dina (Editor) and Tawil-Souri, Helga (Editor)

Producing Palestine: The Creative Production of Palestine Through Contemporary Media

Mishra, Pankaj

The World After Gaza

Muna, Mahmoud (Editor) and Teller, Matthew (Editor)

Daybreak in Gaza: Stories of Palestinian Lives and Culture

Sabawi, Samah

Cactus Pear for My Beloved: A Family Story from Gaza

Salem, Shadi

Beneath the Gaza Sky

Shambrook, Peter

Policy of Deceit: Britain and Palestine, 1914–1939

Tarbush, Mohammad

My Palestine: An Impossible Exile

Yap, Chin-Chin

Palestine in the Air: A Cultural History of Palestinian Aviation

We look forward to an inspiring judging journey ahead and invite everyone to stay in touch for the release of the shortlist in mid-July.