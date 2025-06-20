Russia warns against Washington’s involvement in the Israeli-Iranian conflict

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned Thursday that any intervention by the United States in the Iran-Israel conflict would mark a “terrible spiral of escalation,” Anadolu Agency reported citing Interfax news agency.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Peskov said “unfortunately, we currently see no ground for peace. We are witnessing mutual statements and attacks. Each statement is more severe than the other, and the cycle of tension is worsening”.

He emphasised that Russia supports Iran politically and condemns the Israeli attacks, noting the need to stop the violence, establish a ceasefire, achieve peace, and return to the negotiating table.

He also explained that Russia maintains good and close relations with both Iran and Israel, and that Moscow is ready to mediate to end the conflict.

“President Vladimir Putin believes that resolving the tension between Iran and Israel is possible. However, this requires time, initiative, and political will” he added.

At dawn on 13 June, with implicit American support, Israel launched a massive attack on Iran, bombing residential buildings, nuclear facilities, and missile bases, and assassinating military leaders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

That same evening, Iran began responding with ballistic missiles and drones, causing significant material damage in addition to the deaths and injuries, according to the Israeli Government Press Office.

