Starmer warned against dragging UK into war with Iran

The Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has written to the Prime Minister Keir Starmer today warning him not to drag Britain into a direct military confrontation with Iran.

Credible reports suggest that Washington has decided to join Israel’s attack with a bombing campaign starting this weekend under the false pretext that it is acting to frustrate Iran’s attempts to develop nuclear weapons. This is despite an assessment from the US National Director of Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon. If that happens, Britain will face pressure from across the Atlantic to follow suit.

But any decision to join an American attack would be treading thin legal ground. The Attorney General, Lord Hermer, has reportedly warned you that joining the war on Iran may be illegal.

The letter condemns PM Starmer for a policy of appeasement and assistance towards Israel in its genocide in Gaza which has emboldened the Zionist state to attack its neighbours knowing that it will be protected by its allies in the West.

“It would be bad enough if your response was just lily-livered and inadequate. However, it is much worse. Not only have you failed to properly condemn the genocide but you have deployed British military assets, namely our intelligence gathering services, to assist Israel in prosecuting it. Along with your abject knee-flexing to the Israeli government, it has made you a willing accomplice in crimes against humanity,” says the letter.

It goes on to warn that any such action would also place the UK at risk, citing recent misadventures in Iraq and Afghanistan before reminding the PM that should he ignore the Attorney General’s advice, history will likely remember him as it did his Labour Party predecessor Tony Blair: a butcher and a war criminal.

The full version of the letter is available to read here.