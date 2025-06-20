Venezuelan president urges world Jews to restrain Netanyahu, wanted by international court

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has urged Jews around the world to rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, since last Friday, has been leading a wide-scale assault on Iran, describing him as a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court.

Speaking on Thursday in a televised address on state television, Maduro said: “I send a message to the noble Jewish people across the world, including those living in the occupied Palestinian territories or within the borders of the State of Israel: You must stop the war.”

He added: “You must stop Netanyahu and put an end to this infernal madness of waging war against all neighbouring countries, and this madness of invading and colonising the entire Middle East and West Asia.”

In recent years, the Israeli government under Netanyahu has ignited several conflicts, including what Maduro described as “genocide” in Gaza, ongoing for 21 months, as well as the 2024 war on Lebanon, the occupation of new Syrian territories, and continuous attacks on Yemen.

On 21 November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.