Iran captures 9 suspected Mossad spies in southwestern Bushehr province

Iranian authorities have arrested nine people in the southwestern province of Bushehr on suspicion of having ties to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and their alleged involvement in provocative activities aimed at stirring public unrest, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim, Anadolu reports.

The arrests were confirmed on Saturday by Heydar Sousani, the security chief of Bushehr.

He told Tasnim that following investigations, the suspects were found supporting Israel by attempting to disrupt public order and target societal morale.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.