Iran warns US against involvement in Israeli strikes, urges return to diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday warned that the US participation in Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran would be “very unfortunate” and “extremely dangerous for everyone.”

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul ahead of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Araghchi said: “Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop.”

He emphasized Iran’s readiness for peaceful negotiations, adding: “We are absolutely ready for a negotiated solution, just like in 2015.”

The minister accused Israel of opposing diplomatic efforts, saying: “Israel is clearly against diplomacy.”

He reiterated that halting hostilities was a prerequisite for any diplomatic progress.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

