Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Iran warns US against involvement in Israeli strikes, urges return to diplomacy

June 21, 2025 at 11:52 am

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul, Turkiye, on June 21, 2025. [Arman Önal - Anadolu Agency]

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul, Turkiye, on June 21, 2025. [Arman Önal – Anadolu Agency]

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday warned that the US participation in Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran would be “very unfortunate” and “extremely dangerous for everyone.”

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul ahead of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Araghchi said: “Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop.”

He emphasized Iran’s readiness for peaceful negotiations, adding: “We are absolutely ready for a negotiated solution, just like in 2015.”

The minister accused Israel of opposing diplomatic efforts, saying: “Israel is clearly against diplomacy.”

He reiterated that halting hostilities was a prerequisite for any diplomatic progress.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

READ: Israel’s war with Iran costs $200M a day, raising pressure for swift end

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending