Bangladesh urges global response to Israel’s actions endangering global peace

Israel’s reckless actions are threatening regional and global peace and security, Bangladesh said on Saturday, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable, Anadolu reports.

Bangladesh strongly condemned Israel’s illegal and aggressive military attack against Iran and called for an immediate end to such provocations.

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain made these remarks at the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

The meeting is being held at Iran’s request amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Hossain said Israel’s illegal and aggressive military attack on Iran is a grave violation of international law, the UN Charter, and Iran’s sovereignty.

“Such reckless actions by Israel threaten to destabilize the region and disrupt global peace and security,” he said, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable while working collectively to ensure peace through diplomacy and respect for international law.

Hossain also called for an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine.

“The OIC must remain united and vocal in demanding justice and accountability through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC). Our solidarity must be transformed into strategic and sustainable action,” Hossain added.

Bangladesh also highlighted the Rohingya issue in the meeting.

He called for increasing diplomatic pressure on Myanmar for the return of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and supporting the financing of the ongoing legal proceedings at the ICJ.

He said: “We should further strengthen the OIC’s institutional capacity, accountability, and implementation mechanisms to address global and regional challenges.”

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the two-day event on Saturday and addressed the opening ceremony. A special session was later held on the issue of Israeli aggression against Iran.

