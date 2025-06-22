Israeli strike kills civil defense worker in central Gaza, death toll rises to 121

An Israeli air strike killed a member of Gaza’s Civil Defense on Sunday bringing the death toll of rescue workers killed since October 2023 to 121, authorities said, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the General Directorate of Civil Defense identified the victim as Mohammad Nasser Ghorab, who was killed in a direct Israeli strike targeting his apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

With this fatality, the number of civil defense personnel killed in Israeli attacks has reached 121, the directorate said, adding that this figure represents approximately 14.3% of its total workforce.

The Civil Defense condemned the “ongoing targeting of its personnel,” noting that all staff members operate in emergency conditions and are mobilized to provide humanitarian assistance when needed.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 55,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Israeli army claims recovery of bodies of 3 captives in Gaza