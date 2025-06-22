US begins evacuations from Israel amid tensions with Iran

The United States has initiated “assisted departure flights” from Israel, according to a report published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal, as reported by Anadolu.

A State Department official said two flights left Tel Aviv for Athens, carrying 70 American nationals, along with their immediate family members, and lawful permanent residents.

The US has urged its nationals who can leave areas threatened by fighting between Israel and Iran to do so independently.

But those living in Israel or the occupied West Bank who need assistance, including lawful US permanent residents, can request help by completing a State Department crisis intake form, said the newspaper.

The State Department has also placed Israel under a Level 4 travel advisory, telling Americans not to travel there due to “armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest.”

