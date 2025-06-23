Middle East Monitor
Italian journalists denounce Israeli crimes against Gaza reporters

June 23, 2025 at 11:46 am

Italian journalists attend a protest in memory of reporters, photojournalists and video-makers killed in Gaza, since Oct. 7, 2023, in Rome, Italy, on June 22, 2025. [Riccardo De Luca - Anadolu Agency]

Italian journalists and media professionals gathered on Sunday evening in Rome’s Porta San Giovanni Square to denounce Israeli crimes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

Demonstrators displayed photographs of journalists killed during the Israeli war on Gaza, urging respect for international law. They called for immediate international intervention to halt the extermination war in the Gaza Strip, demand Israel’s withdrawal, and ensure the swift entry of humanitarian aid coordinated by the United Nations and other international organizations.

In a statement released during the protest, participants described the events unfolding in Gaza as genocide, claiming that Israel has killed 226 journalists—an unprecedented number in history, surpassing even the toll recorded during some of the deadliest conflicts of the 20th century.

The protestors emphasised that through the courage and sacrifices of these colleagues, the world has come to know what is truly happening in the Strip, especially as Israel is preventing international media from accessing Gaza, in addition to its deadly attacks on Palestinian journalists and their families.

