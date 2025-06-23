Palestine’s Hamas condemns bombing targeting St Elias Church in Damascus

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Sunday condemned what it described as a “criminal bombing” that targeted St Elias Church in the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing 20 innocent civilians.

In a statement received by Quds Press, the movement expressed its solidarity with the Syrian people and government.

“We offer our condolences to the Syrian people and the families of the victims, and we pray to God for a swift recovery for those wounded in this heinous attack,” the statement said.

Hamas also affirmed its “full confidence in the ability of the brotherly Syrian people, with all its components, to overcome the consequences of this crime, and to embody the values of unity and solidarity in order to bring the country to safety, stability, and development.”