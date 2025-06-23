Trump criticizes Russian official ‘casually throwing around’ about nuclear warhead supplies to Iran

US President Donald Trump criticized Russian official Dmitry Medvedev on Monday for “casually throwing around” about several countries ready to supply Iran with nuclear warheads.

Trump on Truth Social questioned whether he correctly heard Medvedev discussing nuclear weapons supply to Iran, asking if the Russian official was “casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran.”

Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, claimed Sunday that “a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads” following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump added.

Trump emphasized that nuclear weapons should not be discussed casually, warning: “The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually.”

Trump touts US naval capabilities

Trump praised American military capabilities following weekend strikes on Iranian facilities, particularly highlighting nuclear submarine performance.

He described US nuclear submarines as “far and away the strongest and best equipment” America possesses, claiming they are “20 years advanced over the pack.”

“They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly.” The US hit the Natanz and Isfahan facilities with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes and the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers.

More than 125 American aircraft participated in the mission, including stealth bombers, fighter jets, refueling tankers, a guided missile submarine, and surveillance aircraft.

