The UK government has announced plans to operate a chartered flight next week for British nationals wishing to leave Israel and the illegally Occupied Palestinian Territories, amid spiralling regional tensions following US airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed that British citizens, along with their immediate non-British family members, may apply for seats on the flight from Tel Aviv, which will be allocated on a need basis. Officials warned that the ability to operate such flights remains subject to sudden changes due to the volatile security situation.

Among those being flown out are Britons who reside not only in Israel but in illegal settlements within the occupied West Bank. These settlements are a central feature of Israel’s apartheid regime, condemned under international law.

Britain’s Jewish citizens are legally permitted by Israel to live and build on stolen Palestinian land, while Palestinians themselves face demolition orders, settler violence, military occupation and denial of basic rights.

Britain also does not sanction its own citizens that reside in illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The safety of British nationals in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories continues to be our utmost priority,” said a government spokesperson, while confirming that additional flights may be arranged depending on demand and conditions.

Meanwhile, other governments, including the United States, have launched their own evacuation missions from Israel, adding to the growing concern within Zionist circle of Jews fleeing the occupation state.

Thousands of Jews have left Israel following the 7 October attack. This so-called “reverse exodus” has shattered the Zionist myth of Israel as a safe haven for Jews. Ironically, more Jews have died in Israel than anywhere else worldwide since the Second World War, highlighting that, amid endless occupation and wars of aggression, Jews may be least safe within Israel itself.