US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites set dangerous precedent with serious consequences: China’s top diplomat

China’s foreign minister said Monday that the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites set a dangerous precedent with serious consequences, Anadolu reports.

Wang Yi made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was visiting China, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

Wang emphasized that international disputes should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and negotiation. He criticized Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran, with Tel Aviv citing “potential future threats” in an attempt at justification

He also criticized the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites protected by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stating that such actions undermine diplomatic solutions and promote the use of force. He warned that such behavior sets a dangerous precedent with serious consequences.

Wang also said that while peace requires strength for protection, strength alone does not guarantee true peace. He called on all parties to reduce tensions, resume political dialogue, and make genuine efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East.

READ: Trump says US conducted ‘very successful’ strikes on 3 Iranian nuclear sites

Blair affirmed that the UK is closely monitoring the Israel-Iran conflict and advocates a return to diplomatic negotiations to swiftly reestablish peace, security, and stability in the region.

The two also discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and other pressing international matters.

Chinese-UK relations

Wang noted that China values the UK’s stated intention to pursue a consistent, enduring, and mutually respectful policy toward China. He expressed China’s willingness to enhance collaboration with the UK across various fields and promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations.

Blair stated the world today faces numerous challenges that require greater coordination and joint responses. He emphasized that isolating China is doomed to fail, and the world should seek to better understand China.

Blair also emphasized the importance of UK-China relations and called for enhanced dialogue and exchanges at all levels along with expanded mutually beneficial cooperation to ensure the continued improvement of bilateral ties.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said American forces bombed Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.

The US targeted the sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers and dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile striking the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

In Iran, at least 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

READ: Russia says ready to help Iran amid escalation in Middle East