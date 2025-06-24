Hamas: Rise in aid-related deaths proves distribution points are death traps

Hamas said on Monday that the rising number of Palestinians killed due to the so-called Israeli-American aid distribution mechanism—now totalling 454 martyrs and 3,466 injured in less than a month—reveals the criminal nature of this system.

In a statement received by Safa news agency, the movement stressed that the so-called aid distribution points are in fact carefully planned death traps. It added that these sites are being used to manage hunger and humiliation as part of a systematic policy of genocide against the people of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas described the continued attacks at these sites, which are carried out under international cover and with disgraceful silence, as a blatant violation of all international laws and humanitarian norms. It said this situation places a moral and legal obligation on the international community and the United Nations to intervene immediately to stop the massacres.

The group also called for setting up a safe humanitarian mechanism, subject to UN oversight and independent international monitoring, to ensure the delivery of aid with dignity and away from the control and interference of the occupying forces.

Hamas also stressed the need for international accountability and the prosecution of Israeli leaders for war crimes against unarmed civilians. It also urged immediate and effective action to impose a comprehensive ceasefire and end the genocide targeting over two million people besieged in the Gaza Strip.

