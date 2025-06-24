Middle East Monitor
Israel’s ban on entry of medical supplies to Gaza, threatens lives of hundreds of newborns

June 24, 2025 at 11:16 am

Premature babies are being treated amid Israeli attacks at the Nasser Hospital as they are at risk due to a shortage of medicines, medical supplies and infant formula in Khan Yunis, Gaza on June 19, 2025. [Doaa Albaz - Anadolu Agency]

Dr Asaad Al-Nawajaa said Monday that tens of newborn babies in the Gaza Strip are at imminent risk due to Israel’s ban on the entry of essential medical supplies including baby formula.

A majority of the babies are receiving medical care at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, where the medical staff faces a severe shortage of incubators and medical supplies, threatening the lives of tens of newborn babies and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Dr Al-Nawajaa explained that Israel’s ban on the entry of food and medical supplies, especially baby formula (1) and (2), has severe repercussions on the health of babies under six months old who are completely dependent on this type of formula.

He added that the severe shortage of baby formula also risks them contracting many diseases, such as gastroenteritis and respiratory illnesses and called for the urgent provision of milk to hospitals.

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have repeatedly warned of an imminent health disaster threatening thousands of newborns due to the depletion of all types of milk. Meanwhile, Al-Rantisi Hospital issued an urgent appeal after its milk supply ran out, despite receiving dozens of children daily suffering from malnutrition and poor absorption.

The risks increase as mothers suffer from malnutrition and the inability to breastfeed, where official data indicates that 60 deaths have been recorded so far due to hunger and malnutrition among children of various ages.

