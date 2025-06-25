France condemns Israeli strikes on civilians at Gaza aid distribution center

France on Tuesday condemned recent Israeli strikes on civilians near an aid distribution center in Gaza, Anadolu agency reported.

“France condemns the Israeli strikes that hit civilians gathered around an aid distribution center in Gaza last night, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement reiterated France’s “full support” for UN agencies and their humanitarian partners, underlining that humanitarian aid “must not be exploited for political or military purposes”.

“France calls on the Israeli government to allow immediate, large-scale, and unhindered access to humanitarian aid in Gaza,” it noted.

The statement further said that the priority is “immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the unconditional release of all hostages,” adding that France works toward the goal.

“We must also build an alternative to war, for both Palestinians and Israelis, to fulfill the legitimate aspirations for a Palestinian state and to enable Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. The momentum we have initiated toward an international conference to implement the two-state solution must continue—we are actively pursuing it,” it added.

At least 50 civilians, most of them people trying to reach food, were killed, and more than 200 others injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, at least 503 Palestinian aid seekers have been killed and 3,000 others injured by Israeli fire in Gaza since May 27.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.