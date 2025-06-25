Iranian FM says nuclear programme remains ongoing

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has stated that his country’s nuclear programme is still ongoing.

According to Al Hadath TV channel, Araghchi said that “Israel is isolated”, highlighting that Iranian diplomacy has remained “active and effective” despite a peak in tensions.

His remarks came after a bloody conflict between Iran and Israel that ended with a ceasefire agreement.

On 13 June, Israel launched a 12-day offensive against Iran, targeting military and nuclear sites as well as civilian facilities, and carrying out the assassinations of senior military officers and nuclear scientists. According to the Iranian Ministry of Health, the attacks resulted in 606 deaths and 5,332 injuries.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli military and intelligence sites. Many of these managed to bypass Israel’s defence systems, causing significant destruction and panic. The Iranian strikes killed 28 people and injured 3,238 others.

Following Iran’s large-scale missile retaliation, the United States bombed nuclear sites in Iran, claiming this marked the “end” of Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran then responded by targeting the US Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

The United States announced on 24 June that a ceasefire had been reached between Tel Aviv and Tehran.