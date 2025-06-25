Israel killed more than 90 Palestinians on Tuesday

More than 90 people were killed on Tuesday due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, as fierce clashes were reported between Israeli forces and resistance fighters in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to local press sources.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that 79 people were killed and 289 others injured by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours. Among the dead were 49 individuals and more than 197 injured while they were trying to collect aid. This brings the total number of those killed while seeking food since the start of the war on Gaza to 516, with more than 3,799 others injured.

Since 7 October 2023, the death toll from the devastating war on Gaza has risen to more than 56,000, with around 132,000 people injured. Many victims remain trapped under the rubble or lie on the roads, while ambulance and civil defence crews are still unable to reach them.

Israeli bombardment continues to intensify across Gaza, with heavy air raids targeting various areas of the Strip. At the same time, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate dramatically.

On the 99th day since the resumption of the Israeli offensive on Gaza following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement, Israeli airstrikes have been concentrated near aid distribution centres, directly hitting groups of civilians.