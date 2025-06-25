US assessment reveals surprise about fate of Iran’s nuclear programme

A preliminary US assessment has found that the recent American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities did not destroy the main elements of Iran’s nuclear programme, but likely delayed its progress by only a few months.

According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN, the assessment was carried out by the Defence Intelligence Agency, part of the Pentagon, and has not yet been made public.

One of the sources told CNN that the report was “based on a battle damage assessment conducted by US Central Command in the aftermath of the US strikes” on the nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, which were announced by US President Donald Trump early on Sunday.

CNN reported: “The analysis of the damage to the sites and the impact of the strikes on Iran’s nuclear ambitions is ongoing, and could change as more intelligence becomes available.”

However, CNN added that “the early findings are at odds with President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the strikes ‘completely and totally obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities.” They also contrast with the remarks of US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, who said on Sunday that “Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated.”

Two of the sources confirmed that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was not destroyed.