Hamas calls for action against Israeli army and settler attacks

Hamas stated on Wednesday evening that the Israeli army’s crimes and settler attacks—particularly the assault on Kafr Malik town, east of Ramallah, and across the West Bank—require serious action from the Palestinian people and both official and popular institutions to confront them.

In a statement received by Safa, Hamas movement mourned the three Palestinians who were killed in Kafr Malik and praised the town’s residents for standing up to what it described as “the settler gangs and the occupation forces.” The movement also called for the formation of local protection committees in towns and villages throughout the occupied territories.

Hamas stressed that the killing of the three residents, along with the earlier settler assaults and the burning of vehicles and homes in the town, reflects what it described as a deeply rooted policy by the Israeli authorities aimed at eliminating Palestinian presence.

“This crime must not pass without consequence,” the statement said. “Our rebellious people must respond with full force to the occupation and its settler militias, especially at flashpoints throughout the occupied West Bank.”

Hamas also urged the Palestinian Authority and its security agencies to fulfil their role in protecting the people and ensuring their safety, and called on them to immediately release all detained resistance fighters and political prisoners.

The movement concluded by affirming that the Palestinian people will not remain silent in the face of ongoing killings and displacement. It emphasised that resistance, in all its forms, remains a legitimate and natural response to what it described as escalating Israeli terror.

