Iran executes 3 spies recruited by Mossad

Iran executed three men on Wednesday, after they were convicted of collaborating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency and smuggling equipment used in an assassination, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.

The equipment they smuggled was used in the assassination of one unnamed personality, Mizan reported without giving further details.

Iranian media said the execution took place in Urmia, East Azerbaijan Province.

The three men; Edris Aali, Azad Shojaee, and Rasoul Ahmad were executed on Wednesday morning after being convicted of muharebeh (waging war against God) and corruption on earth through cooperation with foreign governments and espionage for the Zionist regime.

Iran has reportedly arrested more than 700 Israeli spies after Israel launched its aggression against the country on 13 June during which more than 600 Iranians, including senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians have been killed.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel before the recent open conflict, Iran has put to death many individuals convicted of having links with the Mossad and facilitating the latter’s operations in the country.

These range from assassinations of nuclear scientists to acts of sabotage meant to undermine Iran’s nuclear programme.

READ: Iran arrests 700 people accused of spying for Israel