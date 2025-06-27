2 infants die of hunger amid Israeli siege of Gaza

Two infants died in Gaza on Thursday due to malnutrition and the lack of baby formula, amid the ongoing Israeli siege and large-scale military campaign that has continued for over eight months.

According to Wafa news agency, the families of the two children held funeral prayers after their bodies were transferred from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Both infants died as a result of being deprived of the most basic health and nutritional care.

Medical sources had warned last week of an imminent health disaster threatening the lives of infants, due to the continued shortage of baby formula and the collapse of the health system under the ongoing siege and war.

Mahmoud Sharab, uncle of five-month-old Nidal, said the child died from “lack of food and the absence of baby formula”, noting that there are similar cases in the hospital that urgently require therapeutic milk and proper nutrition.

Mohammed Al-Hams, father of 10-day-old Kinda, confirmed that his daughter died due to malnutrition and lack of medicine.

Medical sources said the number of deaths caused by shortages of food and medicine in Gaza has risen to 244, most of whom are children and the elderly, while the humanitarian situation continues to worsen with no sign of relief.