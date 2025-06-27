Gaza interior ministry says Israel killing police officers to spread chaos

The Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza said Thursday that the Israeli occupation forces are seeking to spread chaos and destabilize the Gaza Strip by repeatedly targeting police and security personnel.

This came in a statement issued by the Ministry after the Israeli occupation forces bombed on Thursday a gathering of citizens in the Deir al-Balah market in the central Gaza Strip, killing 18 Palestinians, including police and security personnel.

The ministry condemned the Israeli occupation’s massacre of police and security personnel who were maintaining order at the Deir al-Balah market in the central Gaza Strip, and pursuing a number of thieves who attempted to attack citizens’ property that afternoon.

The ministry added that Israel persists in its malicious plans aimed at spreading chaos and destabilising the Gaza Strip by repeatedly targeting police and security personnel to discourage them from fulfilling their duty in protecting the home front and confronting the armed gangs operating under its command.

The ministry affirmed that the attacks “will not achieve their goals, and the police and security services will continue to pursue thieves and those collaborating with the Israeli occupation, strike them with an iron fist, and take all necessary measures to strengthen the steadfastness of citizens and preserve civil peace in the Gaza Strip.