Israeli opposition leader: Gaza war has failed, reached a dead end

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has said that the war on Gaza has failed and “reached a dead end,” urging the government to bring the war to an end and prioritise the return of the captives.

Lapid stated, “What we are doing now [in Gaza] is not working. The war has reached a dead end,” adding, “It is time to end the war in Gaza. Leadership must know when to change strategy once it stops succeeding.”

He continued, “It is not right to leave Israeli soldiers inside Gaza as targets for further attacks.”

Lapid criticised the government’s handling of the war, questioning its purpose and direction by saying, “No one understands anymore what we are gaining from all this.” He stressed, “The time has come to bring back the hostages, reach a deal, and stop the fighting.”

He renewed his call for Egypt to be involved in managing the Gaza Strip as part of a post-war arrangement.

He explained, “We must allow Egypt to manage the Strip, while the Israeli army repositions around Gaza to deter threats, prevent smuggling, and suffocate Hamas’s economic infrastructure.”

Calling for a new approach to confronting Hamas, based on strategy rather than attrition, Lapid said, “We will eliminate Hamas, but not by exhausting our soldiers inside the Strip, rather through smart planning, organisation, and proper timing.”

His comments came after seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Tuesday, when their armoured personnel carrier was set on fire. The attack, claimed by Al-Qassam Brigades, sparked anger and criticism against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

