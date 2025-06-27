Red Cross says latest humanitarian killing in Gaza ‘stark reminder of desperate situation’

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Friday backlashed the killing of another Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) staff member in Gaza, calling it a “stark reminder of the desperate situation” in the war-torn enclave, Anadolu reports.

“With a heavy heart, we mourn the killing of another Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) colleague in Gaza,” the IFRC said in a statement on Thursday. “Haitham Bassam Abu Issa was a nurse at the PRCS clinic in Deir al-Balah. He was killed while off duty in the city in the central Gaza Strip, on June 26, 2025.”

The organization extended its condolences to Abu Issa’s family and loved ones.

His death brings the total number of PRCS staff and volunteers killed during the ongoing conflict to 50 — a toll the IFRC described as “a deeply shocking figure.”

“30 colleagues were killed while on PRCS duty wearing what should have been protective emblems,” the statement added. “Those colleagues killed off duty should have been protected like all civilians should be.”

The IFRC said the incident underscores the growing dangers for humanitarian workers and civilians alike in Gaza.

“This is a stark reminder of the desperate situation in Gaza,” it stated. “We stand in sorrow and solidarity with the Palestine Red Crescent Society.”

Reiterating urgent demands for respect for international humanitarian law, the organization emphasized: “Civilians must be protected. Humanitarians must be protected. There are no excuses.”

