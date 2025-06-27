Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Sudan: Military sources confirm new arms delivery to RSF via Sudan-Libya-Egypt border triangle

June 27, 2025 at 1:48 pm

A view of the damage caused by clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan on March 28, 2025. [Mohammed Nzar Awad - Anadolu Agency]

A view of the damage caused by clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan on March 28, 2025. [Mohammed Nzar Awad – Anadolu Agency]

Military sources have confirmed to RT that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have received a new shipment of weapons through the border triangle connecting Sudan, Libya and Egypt.

According to the same sources, unidentified Libyan groups transported the weapons to the RSF through the triangle area, after which the RSF moved them to Darfur.

The sources also noted that the arms transfer coincided with the recent appearance of RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) in an undisclosed area of Darfur. They added that the shipment likely included anti-aircraft systems, jamming devices and missiles capable of intercepting drones.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise on multiple fronts across Sudan, accompanied by ongoing military reinforcements—particularly in Kordofan, Darfur and the border triangle region with Egypt and Libya.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese army declared it had fully regained control of the Baldago area in the Blue Nile region, along with securing additional strategic positions within the same area.

Fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces has been ongoing since 15 April 2023. On 26 March this year, the army declared it had fully reclaimed the capital, Khartoum, from RSF control.

READ: Sudan army accuses Libya’s Haftar of supporting RSF border attacks

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending