51 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza Strip since Saturday morning

At least 51 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured on Saturday when Israeli warplanes and artillery struck multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, including areas sheltering displaced families, Anadolu reports.

In the latest attack, eight Palestinians, including five children and a woman, were killed, and more than 27 others were injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a group of civilians near the Yafa School shelter center in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to Gaza Civil Defense.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed when Israeli shelling struck a popular market in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, it said.

Earlier, in the northern part of the strip, two Palestinians, including a child, were killed and 12 others injured in an Israeli strike on the Adnan Al-Alami School, which shelters displaced families northwest of Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.

Separately, two Palestinians were killed when an Israeli air strike hit a home in the neighborhood of Jabalia al-Balad.

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, two civilians were killed in an Israeli attack on a group of people gathered east of the city.

Medical sources said three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Al-Saftawi area in northern Gaza City.

Two Palestinians were also killed by Israeli gunfire while waiting to receive US-Israeli aid south of Gaza City.

Strikes on people seeking aid

In southern Gaza, six more Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, the sources added.

Seven more Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Another air strike targeted a displaced family’s tent in the same area, killing one person and injuring several others. A separate strike in the area wounded six more people.

Seven more Palestinian, who were waiting to receive aid west of Rafah in southern Gaza, were also shot dead by Israeli forces, medical sources said.

Israeli forces also opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid near a distribution point associated with the controversial US-Israeli aid mechanism near the Netzarim corridor. At least 10 people were injured by live ammunition, according to local medical teams.

Since May 27, Israel and the US have been operating an aid distribution system independent of the UN and major humanitarian agencies. Critics have condemned the initiative as a “death trap,” as Israeli troops have repeatedly opened fire on crowds seeking food and supplies.

As of Wednesday, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that at least 549 Palestinians had been killed and more than 4,066 injured while attempting to receive aid at these distribution sites.

Separately, at least eight Palestinians were injured when the Israeli artillery targeted two homes in the northern Gaza town of Jabalia at dawn.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.