Putin welcomes Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, highlights Russia-UAE’s new trade deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, praising a new economic partnership agreement between Russia and the United Arab Emirates, Anadolu reports.

“We have offered the president two dates to choose from for a visit in August of this year,” Putin said, expressing hope that UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will attend the upcoming Russia-Arab League summit in Moscow on Oct. 15.

Putin described the agreement reached with the UAE as a significant step, noting that it will eliminate 85% of tariffs on several goods.

“This will certainly help harmonize and further expand our trade and economic ties,” he added.

The Russian leader also thanked the crown prince for attending the summit, saying he was “delighted to see” him, and asked him to convey his best wishes to the UAE president.

The UAE and the EAEU, led by Russia, have recently intensified economic talks, with the new pact marking a milestone in Moscow’s efforts to expand partnerships amid ongoing Western sanctions.

READ: Trump: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE turning to Washington instead of Beijing