Trump says he thinks Gaza ceasefire to be reached ‘within the next week’

A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be reached soon, US President Donald Trump said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

“I think it’s close,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked how close his administration is to a deal in terms of a Gaza ceasefire.

“I just spoke with some of the people involved … We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire,” Trump said.

He added that a “terrible situation” is going on in Gaza.

