2 killed in fresh Israeli attack on Tyre, southern Lebanon

At least two people were killed Saturday in an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

The motorcycle was targeted on the main road in the Mahrouna municipality.

“The death toll from the Israeli enemy’s air strike on the town of Mahrouna has risen to two people, following the death of a wounded woman from her severe injuries,” said the Lebanese Health Ministry

The news agency reported earlier that a man and his wife were injured when their car crashed into a concrete barrier at the time of the strike.

The Israeli army said later that it killed “Abbas Al-Hassan Wahbi” in the area of Mahrouna.

It claimed that Wahbi “was responsible for intelligence in Hezbollah’s ‘Radwan Force’ Battalion.

READ: Lebanon warns citizens to avoid communication with Israeli media, army

Israel launched a wide-scale assault on Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, that escalated into a full-scale war by Sept. 23, 2024. The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded over 17,000, and displaced nearly 1.4 million, according to official data.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah’s activities despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that was reached in November. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 224 people and injuries to more than 500, since the agreement was signed.​​​​​​​

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

READ: Israeli defense minister warns Hezbollah against joining Israel-Iran war