Israel claims Hamas military leader assassinated in Gaza air strike

The Israeli army claimed Saturday it assassinated one of the founders of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, in an airstrike in Gaza City, Anadolu reports.

It identified the leader as Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, who was killed in an attack on the al-Sabra neighborhood.

The army alleged he “led Hamas’ force-buildup efforts in the Gaza Strip, was one of the founders of its military wing, served as Head of the Training Headquarters, and was a member of Hamas’ General Security Council.”

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 2023, killing more than 56,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

