Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Turkish intel chief meets Hamas delegation, discuss ceasefire, aid delivery in Gaza

June 29, 2025 at 7:03 pm

Smoke rises after the Israeli army targets a house belonging to the al-Sus family in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 27, 2025. [Hassan Jedi - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises after the Israeli army targets a house belonging to the al-Sus family in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 27, 2025. [Hassan Jedi – Anadolu Agency]

The Turkish intelligence chief met on Sunday with a Hamas delegation to discuss the steps to be taken for a ceasefire and the delivery of aid in Gaza, security sources said, Anadolu reports.

According to the sources, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin met the delegation, led by Muhammad Darwish, the head of the leadership council of the Palestinian group Hamas.

The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was the first item of discussion during the meeting, they added.

The meeting also addressed Turkiye’s efforts with the international community to end the humanitarian tragedy and destruction in Gaza and ensure the immediate passage of aid.

Reaching a consensus between Palestinian groups during this critical period was also discussed.

During the meeting, Kalin emphasized that Turkiye stands by the Palestinian people.

OPINION: The famine in Gaza: When a nibble of food is stolen from the hungry

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending