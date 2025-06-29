Turkish intel chief meets Hamas delegation, discuss ceasefire, aid delivery in Gaza

The Turkish intelligence chief met on Sunday with a Hamas delegation to discuss the steps to be taken for a ceasefire and the delivery of aid in Gaza, security sources said, Anadolu reports.

According to the sources, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin met the delegation, led by Muhammad Darwish, the head of the leadership council of the Palestinian group Hamas.

The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was the first item of discussion during the meeting, they added.

The meeting also addressed Turkiye’s efforts with the international community to end the humanitarian tragedy and destruction in Gaza and ensure the immediate passage of aid.

Reaching a consensus between Palestinian groups during this critical period was also discussed.

During the meeting, Kalin emphasized that Turkiye stands by the Palestinian people.

