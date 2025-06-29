US condemns demand in Iran for arrest, execution of UN nuclear watchdog chief

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Saturday the demands in Iran for the arrest and execution of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi as “unacceptable”, Anadolu reports.

“We support the lAEA’s critical verification and monitoring efforts in Iran and commend the Director General and the lAEA for their dedication and professionalism,” Rubio wrote on X.

He said the US urges Iran to provide the safety and security of IAEA personnel.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Saturday that the country will prohibit Grossi from entering.

“We will not allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to install cameras at our nuclear sites, and the agency’s chief will be banned from entering the country,” Araghchi said in a statement that was reported by the Iranian national news agency, IRNA.

