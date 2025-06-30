0 Comments
Massacre by the beach as Israel targets seaside cafeteria
An Israeli airstrike destroyed a crowded seaside cafeteria, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as rescuers searched rubble. Israel said it targeted militants nearby. (30 words)
June 30, 2025 at 4:19 pm
Related Posts
Trending
- News Israeli lawmakers accuse Netanyahu of trading Gaza war for end to his corruption trial
- News UK police to review Glastonbury acts over pro-Palestine chants
- News Turkiye, Syria agree to resume direct road transport under new deal
- News Shocking Israeli report: Killing deemed acceptable as contractors paid $1,500 for each home demolished in Gaza
- News Iran says ‘completely doubtful’ about ceasefire with Israel
- Article The real winners: The strategic fallout of the Israel-Iran War
- News Israel threatens to assassinate Khamenei if he does not agree to a ceasefire on its terms
- News Iran launches unprecedented missile strike on Israel, causing heavy casualties and extensive damage
- Article Is criticising Israel a crime? Brazilian bill could criminalise criticism of Israel
- News Gaza death toll reaches 84,000 far higher than official counts, new study finds