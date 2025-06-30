Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Massacre by the beach as Israel targets seaside cafeteria

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a crowded seaside cafeteria, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as rescuers searched rubble. Israel said it targeted militants nearby. (30 words)

June 30, 2025 at 4:19 pm

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a crowded seaside cafeteria, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as rescuers searched rubble.
An Israeli airstrike destroyed a crowded seaside cafeteria, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as rescuers searched rubble.
An Israeli airstrike destroyed a crowded seaside cafeteria, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as rescuers searched rubble.
An Israeli airstrike destroyed a crowded seaside cafeteria, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as rescuers searched rubble.
An Israeli airstrike destroyed a crowded seaside cafeteria, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as rescuers searched rubble.
An Israeli airstrike destroyed a crowded seaside cafeteria, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as rescuers searched rubble.
An Israeli airstrike destroyed a crowded seaside cafeteria, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as rescuers searched rubble.

READ: Dozens of aid seekers among 78 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending