Military build-up in Tripoli as human rights group warns of ceasefire collapse

Military movements in and around the Libyan capital, Tripoli, have escalated sharply, raising fears over the stability of the fragile security situation and the possible return of armed clashes, according to both local and international warnings.

A prominent human rights organisation expressed concern about what it described as a clear threat to stability and a serious indication of a potential resurgence of armed violence in the city.

In its statement, the organisation stressed that any breach of the ceasefire or the current truce would pose a severe risk to the safety and lives of civilians, and undermine national reconciliation efforts and the path towards lasting peace in Libya.”

The statement called for full commitment to the ceasefire agreement and respect for the security arrangements put in place by the Libyan Presidential Council. It also warned that renewed clashes could have grave humanitarian consequences, particularly for civilians and vital infrastructure.

