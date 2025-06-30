Palestine calls for international action to stop land confiscation in southern West Bank

Palestine on Sunday called for international action to prevent Israel from enforcing a decision to confiscate hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land in the southern occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates following the Israeli decision, the ministry urged “serious international intervention to stop the implementation of the Israeli decision and all other illegal, unilateral occupation measures”.

It also warned of the “serious consequences of this decision for the entire region”.

The ministry said it viewed the move as extremely dangerous, after Israeli authorities issued notices to seize hundreds of dunums of land and vital roads in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, in favour of settlement expansion.

It described the action as “an escalation in targeting the area to deepen settlement activity and displace the original inhabitants”, warning that it coincides with “the continued gradual annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank”.

According to the ministry, the land seizure notices would fragment Masafer Yatta, isolate Palestinian villages from one another, and deny residents access to much of their farmland and pastures. Meanwhile, the notices would allow the connection of settlements and outposts across the area.

