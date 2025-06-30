Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Palestine calls for international action to stop land confiscation in southern West Bank

June 30, 2025 at 10:12 am

Palestinian woman, Fatima, and her children search through their destroyed home in the Susya area of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, West Bank, on June 27, 2025. [Photo by MOSAB SHAWER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images]

Palestinian woman, Fatima, and her children search through their destroyed home in the Susya area of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, West Bank, on June 27, 2025. [Photo by MOSAB SHAWER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images]

Palestine on Sunday called for international action to prevent Israel from enforcing a decision to confiscate hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land in the southern occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates following the Israeli decision, the ministry urged “serious international intervention to stop the implementation of the Israeli decision and all other illegal, unilateral occupation measures”.

It also warned of the “serious consequences of this decision for the entire region”.

The ministry said it viewed the move as extremely dangerous, after Israeli authorities issued notices to seize hundreds of dunums of land and vital roads in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, in favour of settlement expansion.

It described the action as “an escalation in targeting the area to deepen settlement activity and displace the original inhabitants”, warning that it coincides with “the continued gradual annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank”.

According to the ministry, the land seizure notices would fragment Masafer Yatta, isolate Palestinian villages from one another, and deny residents access to much of their farmland and pastures. Meanwhile, the notices would allow the connection of settlements and outposts across the area.

READ: Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise by 30%: Report

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending