2 injured in fresh Israeli strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Two people, including a child, were injured in a new Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said the injuries occurred in a drone strike that targeted the Red Mountain area in Nababeih.

Israeli army forces also staged a sweeping operation in Al-Adisa town in the Marjaayoun district in the south, the state news agency NNA reported.

Israel launched a wide-scale assault on Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, that escalated into a full-scale war by Sept. 23, 2024. The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded over 17,000, and displaced nearly 1.4 million, according to official data.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah’s activities despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that was reached in November. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 224 people and injuries to more than 500, since the agreement was signed.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.